Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay canceled

The Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay has been canceled for 2021.

The Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department announced the cancellation with a news release today.

“This decision was not made lightly, and it was made after multiple conversations with public officials, local physicians, our regional hospital, and the community,” reads the release. “The Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department thanks everyone for their understanding and patience during these continued unprecedented times.”

The full statement can be viewed below: