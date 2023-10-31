Louisiana High School Students Earn Record Achievement on Advanced Placement Tests

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released Advanced Placement (AP) results today for the 2022-23 school year. The AP data showed that a record number of Louisiana high school seniors earned a 3 or better on their end of year exams. Students who score a 3 or better on their AP exam can earn college credit for the course while still in high school.

A record 8,697 Louisiana students earned a 3 or better on their AP exam. That is 19% higher than Louisiana’s pre-pandemic total of 7,305 in 2019. In total, 41.7% of AP test takers earned a 3 or better.

“High schools exist to prepare graduates for their next phase in life, and I am pleased to see a record number of students succeeding on these challenging exams,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Louisiana must raise the bar so every student has the type of rigorous experiences that prepare them for a career, college, or service.”

In addition to a record number of students, a record number of 13,111 exams were passed. This represents 13,111 college courses families will not have to pay for, as students who score a 3 or better on their exam may be eligible for college credit for the course.

This is the latest data to show the continued progress of Louisiana students.