Louisiana House Approves Eviction Ban for Renters Following Hurricanes

Last week, the Louisiana House unanimously approved a ban on post-hurricane renter evictions.

The bill passed with a 100-0 vote that prevents owners from evicting tenants after a hurricane without going through a typical court process. House Bill 160 was co-authored by R-Houma Rep. Tanner Magee and D-New Orleans Rep. Mandie Landry along with a contribution from the Louisiana Fair Action Housing Center.

Magee advocated for renters after situations following Hurricane Ida raised some questions of legality. He said in committee last week he learned that owners of apartment complexes in Houma were sending eviction notices to tenants claiming units had been inspected after the storm. This was during a time when access to the area was still being restricted which led Magee to believe the inspections could not have taken place.

The bill will now move to a Senate committee, however, Governor Edwards has come out in support of the bill.