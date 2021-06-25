Louisiana Inshore Shrimp Season to Close June 28 in a Portion of State Inside Waters

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the 2021 spring inshore shrimp season will close at official sunset on June 28, 2021, in the Biloxi Marsh area of Shrimp Management Zone 1. The Biloxi Marsh area is defined below:

From a point at the intersection of the eastern shore of the MRGO and the Shell Beach Cut at 29 degrees 51 minutes 29.40 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 40 minutes 37.99 seconds west longitude; thence northerly to a point where Shell Beach Cut and the south shore of Lake Borgne intersect (29 degrees 52 minutes 00.35 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 40 minutes 25.33 seconds west longitude); thence easterly and northerly following the southern shore of Lake Borgne and the western shore of the Biloxi Marsh to Pointe Aux Marchettes (29 degrees 59 minutes 26.87 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 34 minutes 44.91 seconds west longitude); thence northeasterly to Malheureax Point (30 degrees 04 minutes 40.57 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 28 minutes 46.59 seconds west longitude); thence southeasterly to a point on the western shore of Three-Mile Pass (30 degrees 03 minutes 00.00 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 22 minutes 23.00 seconds west longitude); thence northeasterly to a point on Isle Au Pitre (30 degrees 09 minutes 20.50 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 11 minutes 15.50 seconds west longitude), which is a point on the double–rig line as described in R.S. 56:495.1(A)2; thence southerly following the double rig line to where it intersects with the MRGO (29 degrees 40 minutes 40.11 seconds north latitude, 89 degrees 23 minutes 07.71 seconds west longitude); thence northwesterly along the eastern shore of the MRGO to the point of origin.

For a map detailing this closure see map above.

All other state inside waters and state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line, as described in LAC 76:VII.370 will remain open to shrimping until further notice.

Data collected in recent weeks by LDWF biologists indicate an increased quantity of small, juvenile white shrimp within these waters. The decision to close these waters was made to protect these developing shrimp and provide opportunity for growth to larger and more marketable sizes. The areas that remain open will continue to be monitored and will be closed when biologically appropriate.

LDWF would also like to remind shrimpers there is a size restriction on saltwater white shrimp taken in the inside and outside (offshore) waters of Louisiana. Saltwater white shrimp must be 100 count (whole shrimp per pound) or larger. This size restriction applies to the taking or possession of such shrimp aboard a vessel, EXCEPT from October 15 through the third Monday in December, when there is no possession count on saltwater white shrimp, taken or possessed. When more than 50 percent by weight of the saltwater shrimp taken or possessed is seabobs or brown shrimp, then the maximum allowable amount of undersized white shrimp taken or possessed should not exceed 10 percent by weight of the total saltwater shrimp taken or possessed. If compliance issues develop, remaining open areas will be closed.

For more information, contact Peyton Cagle at (337) 491-2575 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov .