Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Holding Press Conference Today Announcing Reform Package for Legislative Session

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, Senate Insurance Committee Chairman Kirk Talbot, and House Insurance Committee Chairman Mike Huval are jointly announcing their Catastrophe Reform Package of legislation for the 2022 Legislative Session. The speakers will provide an overview of six bills designed to strengthen protections for policyholders in the aftermath of hurricanes and other disasters.

Donelon, Talbot, and Huval will have an overview of the Catastrophe Reform Package for the 2022 Legislative Session. Speakers will be available for individual interviews following the press conference. The press conference will be today, March 10, at 3:30 p.m. at the Louisiana Department of Insurance Plaza Hearing room located at 1702 N. Third Street in Baton Rouge. The press conference will also be available online. Details for online viewing are below:

