Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Asks U.S. Justice Department for Review of Louisiana State Police

The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus is asking for the U.S. Department of Justice to launch a federal investigation into the Louisiana State Police.

At a press conference today in Baton Rouge, Rep. Ted James, caucus chairman, shared the Caucus is sending a letter to U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland “asking for a full-scale top-to-bottom practices and patterns investigation.”

The full letter can be viewed by clicking here.

The letter comes after the investigations of two incidents with Louisiana State Police: the death of Ronald Greene, who died in May 2019 after a struggle with troopers with Troop F near Monroe during his arrest; and the beating of Aaron Bowman during his arrest.

During the conference, Rep. James did acknowledge LSP’s new superintendent, Col. Lamar Davis, who is black, and the attempts at reform that have been made since his taking over.