Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus Celebrate the Second Annual Gov. P.B.S. Pinchback Legacy Breakfast

On May 26, Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus for the Second Annual Gov. P.B.S. (Pickney Benton Stewart) Pinchback Breakfast honoring former Louisiana State Rep. and State Police Col. Terry Landry. Governor Pinchback was the first African American to serve as acting governor of Louisiana and the first to serve in that role in the nation. The celebration, which began last year to mark the 100th anniversary of his death, was held to honor his life and legacy and award Rep. Landry the P.B.S. Legacy Award. Rep. Landry is the first African American to serve as head of the Louisiana State Police.

“Gov. Pinchback is an important part of history, and we should recognize his contributions to Louisiana as well as his military service to our nation,” said Gov. Edwards. “It was an honor to give this year’s award to Terry, a dear friend whom I have known for quite some time including our days of serving together in the Legislature. Like Gov. Pinchback, Terry has been a trailblazer as the first African American to lead the Louisiana State Police, he is a veteran and he has served honorably. In addition, Terry has been helpful to my administration as a member of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force and helped to pass criminal justice reform in 2017. He is more than deserving of this award.”

“It is an absolute honor to have been chosen to receive this award and to be recognized by my former colleagues,” said Rep. Landry. “Improving life for the people I was blessed to serve motivated me every single day as a legislator and as head of Louisiana State Police. Working with Gov. Edwards and his team on criminal justice reform was very important to me and has helped move our state in the right direction. This award is especially meaningful because Gov. Pinchback paved the way for me and so many others. I will treasure it always. We have come a long way in our state, but there are still many hills to climb, which is why I will continue to push for equality and justice for the people of Louisiana.”

“Gov. Pinchback and Terry Landry are two people every Louisianan should know about,” said LLBC Chairman Rep. Vincent Pierre. “Both men are pioneers and public servants who have led outstanding careers. And Terry continues to be a strong leader in his community. As a veteran, he has served our state and nation with great honor. I have had the pleasure of working alongside him in the legislature and saw how hard he worked for the people of his district. He embodies everything the Gov. P.B.S..Pinchback Legacy Award represents.”

Gov. Pinchback, who also served as president-pro Tempore of the Louisiana Senate, became lieutenant governor upon the death of Oscar Dunn and the acting governor after the impeachment of Gov. Henry C. Warmoth. He served briefly from Dec. 9, 1872 until January 13, 1873. Within that time, he signed 10 legislative bills into law, and as a delegate to the 1879 Louisiana Constitutional Convention helped to establish Southern University and A&M College. He was the only African American governor of any state during the Reconstruction era. Gov. Pinchback died in December 1921.