Louisiana Legislature Overrides Gov. Edwards’ Redistricting Map Veto

The Louisiana House and Senate voted this afternoon to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a new congressional District map.

The Louisiana Senate voted 27-11 which was a split vote with Republicans voting for the override and Democrats voting against. The House voted 72-31 which also went down party lines. Three Independents and D-Rep. Francis Thompson joined the Republican delegation in overriding Gov. Edwards’ veto.

The legislature originally passed the map in February, but has had objections from members of the Black Legislative Caucus arguing the one-third of the populations is black and should have two-third majority-black districts out of the six. This led to the Governor vetoing the map. Going forward, the map will face legal challenges from opponents and will be up to the courts to decide if legislators should have added a second majority-black district.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said, “For the first time in history, the Louisiana Legislature overrode a gubernatorial veto during a veto session. Today, the overwhelming will of the legislature was heard. House Bill 1 fulfills our constitutionally mandated duty to redistrict congress. It also shows true legislative independence and a clear separation of power from the executive branch.”

Gov. Edwards held a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to address the veto.