Louisiana Medicaid Program Announces Plans to Expand Coverage to Disabled Children

Louisiana will expand Medicaid coverage to children with developmental disabilities whose parents made too much money to qualify under prior eligibility. The medicaid program will broaden eligibility standards by including certain children with disabilities who are under 19 years old.

In 2019, Louisiana lawmakers unanimously approved the widened Medicaid coverage, giving more children access to home and community based services. The Louisiana Department of Health says the new program is estimated to cost $54 million for the first year, with $9.5 million coming from state dollars and the rest paid with federal financing.

Coverage will begin in January 2022. Applications will start being accepted today, January 1 2022. For more information visit https://ldh.la.gov/page/3985