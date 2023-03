U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the Louisiana Department of Military will receive $1,056,234.75 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in relief for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.

“During disasters, our military personnel run into the storm to help their community,” said Dr. Cassidy.“This funding will ensure our men and women in uniform are ready to assist after the next disaster.”