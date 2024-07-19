Louisiana OMV Experiencing Outages Due To Global Computer Outage

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is experiencing varying degrees of outages at its field offices statewide due to the global computer outage. At this time, the OMV is encouraging customers who had appointments scheduled for Friday, July 19, 2024, to reschedule their appointments.

Customers are encouraged to utilize the OMV’s website, www.expresslane.org, for available online services. Customers should only visit a field office if it is absolutely necessary. The OMV apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused. The OMV is working diligently to become fully operational.