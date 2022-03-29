Louisiana OMV Extends Call Center Hours for Reinstatement Services

The Louisiana OMV Call Center will remain open until 6:30 p.m. on weeknights, until further notice. Due to a high volume of customers seeking driver’s license reinstatement services, the OMV Call Center is now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Customers can reach an OMV agent by dialing 225-925-6146 and selecting option three. The extended hours from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. are reserved for driver’s license reinstatement services only. All other call center services are available during normal business hours only. Driver’s license reinstatement transactions are not available at OMV field offices.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles can process reinstatements in the following ways:

Phone : OMV Call Center – 225-925-6146 (Option 3)

: OMV Call Center – 225-925-6146 (Option 3) Mail : Office of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896

: Office of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896 Public Tag Agent (PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.

(PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions. Online: Visit www.expresslane.org, select “Contact Us” and choose Installment Agreement, Driver’s License Suspension Information or Insurance Revocations/Violations as inquiry type.

Customers are encouraged to check their driver’s license status at www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications.