Louisiana Operation Game Thief, Inc. issued monetary rewards at meeting

By Adam Einck

Louisiana Operation Game Thief, Inc. (LOGT), a Louisiana wildlife crime-stoppers program, awarded $3,000 to diligent citizens statewide at their meeting on Oct. 5 in Mansura, LA.

The LOGT board reviewed six cases that included public tips from informants. A total of six subjects were apprehended and a total of 727 offenses were written in regards to the reviewed cases.

The cases reviewed and awarded money to the public for their assistance consisted of deer, alligator and turkey cases.

Anyone wishing to report wildlife or fisheries violations should anonymously call LDWF’s 24-hour toll free Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511 or utilize LDWF’s tip411 program. To use the tip411 program, tipsters can text LADWF and their tip to 847411 or download the “LADWF Tips” iPhone and Android apps.

LOGT was instituted in 1984 and provides cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of violators of fish and wildlife regulations. Funds are raised through private donations, court directed contributions and through contributions from cooperative endeavor agreements with organizations such as the National Wild Turkey Federation and Quality Deer Management Association.

To make a donation to the LOGT that can be used for cash rewards, please contact Lt. Will Roberts at wroberts@wlf.la.gov.