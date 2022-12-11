Louisiana passes all three Constitutional Amendments

Voters in Louisiana have voted to change the State Constitution again. All three amendments passed with a statewide voter turnout of around 14%.

Amendment 1 would require U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana. Amendment 2 would require Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission. Amendment 3 would require Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission.

In Terrebonne Parish, all three passed, with voter turnout around 11%. In Lafourche Parish, all three passed, with voter turnout around 12% for the first two, and 11% for the third.