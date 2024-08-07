Louisiana Percent Positivity for COVID-19 at highest since beginning of 2024

COVID-19 is seeing a slight surge at the end of summer, as the numbers are reported for the last week of July 2024.

COVID-19 can be very contagious and spreads quickly. COVID-19 can result in mild symptoms, but some people become severely ill. COVID-like illness (CLI) is defined as chief complaint with fever, and cough or shortness of breath (SOB); or a COVID-19 discharge diagnosis that does not include an influenza discharge diagnosis.

Laboratory Surveillance is displayed as the percent positivity of tests for COVID-19. Percent positivity is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the total number of tests performed. This same dashboard also tracks other respiratory illnesses such as influenza and RSV.

For End Date of Week July 27, 2024, the Percent Positivity was 18.7%. This is the highest percent positive Louisiana has reported so far this year. (Updates occur weekly, and reflect the data from the week prior.)

As seen on the graphic above, COVID-19 is reflected as green; RSV as purple; and Influenza as blue. While influenza and RSV are trending down, COVID-19 is on the rise.