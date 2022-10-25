Louisiana Policy Institute for Children launches Child Care Parent Poll

The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children has launched the Louisiana 2022 Child Care Parent Poll in an effort to gain insight into child care arrangements of Louisiana families with children under the age of 5. According to the LA Department of Education, child care arrangements can include care and education that parents, families, and family friends provide, as well as care and education provided by early learning programs like preschool, Head Start, and child care centers. The Louisiana 2022 Child Care Parent Poll can be completed here.

The poll will take less than 15 minutes to complete with all answers being kept confidential. Results from the survey will not be reported in group form and will not identify you or any other individual. The survey is being conducted by the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Education Agenda for Children and Women United of Southeast Louisiana.
