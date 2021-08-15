Louisiana Project Grants offers Community-based art Project Assistance

Louisiana AG joins 23 States in Support to Overturn Roe V. Wade
August 15, 2021
TEDA launches Bayou Business Recovery Network to Aid Terrebonne Parish Small Businesses
August 15, 2021

Louisiana Project Grants (LPG) offers assistance for community-based art projects for communities across the state!

 

Since 1995, the Louisiana Division of the Arts said they have been listening to the voices when it comes to the program. They are focused on making sure the funds are being utilized to support the arts and competitive creative projects.



 

The grants solely fund assistance for community-based arts projects. Grant dollars will now be allocated and administered regionally instead of parish boundaries. The DAF said, “We’re honing in on community needs and the impact that an incredibly cool arts project can have. We want to see creativity, we want to see you shake it up, target new populations, take risks and collaborate with other parishes, organizations, and institutions.”

 

Have an idea for a unique community art project? Grant applications can be submitted online at https://culturaldevelopmentstateoflouisiana.submittable.com/submit and are open through August 31 at midnight. 

 

For questions, contact your Regional Arts Council below



 

(state photo)

 

Region 1

Parishes:



Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines

 

Arts Council of New Orleans

PO Box 58379



New Orleans, LA 70158

(504) 523-1465

Joycelyn Reynolds, Executive Director



Ashley Firstley, Community Development Coordinator, ashley@artsneworleans.org

 

Region 2

Parishes:



Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena

Tangipahoa, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana

 

Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge



427 Laurel Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70801

(225) 344-8558 | (225) 344-7777 FAX



Renee Chatelain, CEO

Leea Russell, Community Development Coordinator, LRussell@artsbr.org

 

Region 3 



Parishes:

Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. John, St. James, Terrebonne

 

Bayou Regional Arts Council 



7910 Park Ave.

Houma, LA 70364

Randy Roth, Executive Director, randy@bayouarts.org



 

Region 4

Parishes:

Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermillion



 

Acadiana Center for the Arts

101 West Vermilion Street

Lafayette, LA 70501


(337) 233-7060 | (337) 233-7062 FAX

Samuel Oliver, Executive Director

Gwen Richard, Community Development Coordinator, gwen@acadianacenterforthearts.org



 

Region 5

Parishes:

Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis



 

Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana

  1. O. Box 1437

Lake Charles, LA 70602

(337) 439-2787 | (337) 439-8009 FAX



Devan Corbello, Executive Director

Madison Miller, Community Development Coordinator, madisonm@artscouncilswla.org

 

Region 6



Parishes:

Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon, Winn

 

Arts Council of Central Louisiana



1101 4th St., Ste. 201

Alexandria, LA 71301

(318) 443-4718



(318) 484-4499 FAX

Matt Henry, Executive Director

Kate Febuary, Community Development Coordinator, kate@louisiana-arts.org



 

Region 7

Parishes:

Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster



 

Shreveport Regional Arts Council

801 Crockett St.

Shreveport, LA 71101



(318) 673-6500 | (318) 673-6515 FAX

Pam Atchison, Executive Director

Madison Poche, Community Development Coordinator, madison@shrevearts.org



 

Region 8

Parishes:

Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, West Carroll



 

Northeast Louisiana Arts Council

2305 North 7th Street

West Monroe, LA 71291



(318) 396-9520 | (318) 396-6837 FAX

Barry Stevens, President, and CEO

Abigail Handy, Community Development Coordinator, abigail@nelaarts.org


 

Region 9

Parishes:

St. Bernard, St. Tammany



 

St. Tammany Parish Government Commission on Cultural Affairs

  1. O. Box 628

Covington, LA 70434

(985) 898-5243 | (985) 898-2798 FAX



Katie M. Magee, Assistant Director of Grants, kmmagee@stptgov.org

Shelly Speed, Community Development Coordinator, slspeed@stpgov.org



Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

Related posts

August 15, 2021

Dr. Dana Hunter Appointed as Office of Human Trafficking Prevention to Advocate for the Voiceless

Read more