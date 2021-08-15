Louisiana Project Grants offers Community-based art Project Assistance

Louisiana Project Grants (LPG) offers assistance for community-based art projects for communities across the state!

Since 1995, the Louisiana Division of the Arts said they have been listening to the voices when it comes to the program. They are focused on making sure the funds are being utilized to support the arts and competitive creative projects.

The grants solely fund assistance for community-based arts projects. Grant dollars will now be allocated and administered regionally instead of parish boundaries. The DAF said, “We’re honing in on community needs and the impact that an incredibly cool arts project can have. We want to see creativity, we want to see you shake it up, target new populations, take risks and collaborate with other parishes, organizations, and institutions.”

Have an idea for a unique community art project? Grant applications can be submitted online at https://culturaldevelopmentstateoflouisiana.submittable.com/submit and are open through August 31 at midnight.

For questions, contact your Regional Arts Council below

Region 1

Parishes:

Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines

Arts Council of New Orleans

PO Box 58379

New Orleans, LA 70158

(504) 523-1465

Joycelyn Reynolds, Executive Director

Ashley Firstley, Community Development Coordinator, ashley@artsneworleans.org

Region 2

Parishes:

Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena

Tangipahoa, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana

Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge

427 Laurel Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70801

(225) 344-8558 | (225) 344-7777 FAX

Renee Chatelain, CEO

Leea Russell, Community Development Coordinator, LRussell@artsbr.org

Region 3

Parishes:

Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. John, St. James, Terrebonne

Bayou Regional Arts Council

7910 Park Ave.

Houma, LA 70364

Randy Roth, Executive Director, randy@bayouarts.org

Region 4

Parishes:

Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermillion

Acadiana Center for the Arts

101 West Vermilion Street

Lafayette, LA 70501

(337) 233-7060 | (337) 233-7062 FAX

Samuel Oliver, Executive Director

Gwen Richard, Community Development Coordinator, gwen@acadianacenterforthearts.org

Region 5

Parishes:

Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis

Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana

O. Box 1437

Lake Charles, LA 70602

(337) 439-2787 | (337) 439-8009 FAX

Devan Corbello, Executive Director

Madison Miller, Community Development Coordinator, madisonm@artscouncilswla.org

Region 6

Parishes:

Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon, Winn

Arts Council of Central Louisiana

1101 4th St., Ste. 201

Alexandria, LA 71301

(318) 443-4718

(318) 484-4499 FAX

Matt Henry, Executive Director

Kate Febuary, Community Development Coordinator, kate@louisiana-arts.org

Region 7

Parishes:

Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster

Shreveport Regional Arts Council

801 Crockett St.

Shreveport, LA 71101

(318) 673-6500 | (318) 673-6515 FAX

Pam Atchison, Executive Director

Madison Poche, Community Development Coordinator, madison@shrevearts.org

Region 8

Parishes:

Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, West Carroll

Northeast Louisiana Arts Council

2305 North 7th Street

West Monroe, LA 71291

(318) 396-9520 | (318) 396-6837 FAX

Barry Stevens, President, and CEO

Abigail Handy, Community Development Coordinator, abigail@nelaarts.org

Region 9

Parishes:

St. Bernard, St. Tammany

St. Tammany Parish Government Commission on Cultural Affairs

O. Box 628

Covington, LA 70434

(985) 898-5243 | (985) 898-2798 FAX

Katie M. Magee, Assistant Director of Grants, kmmagee@stptgov.org

Shelly Speed, Community Development Coordinator, slspeed@stpgov.org