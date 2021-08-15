Louisiana Project Grants offers Community-based art Project Assistance

Louisiana Project Grants (LPG) offers assistance for community-based art projects for communities across the state!
Since 1995, the Louisiana Division of the Arts said they have been listening to the voices when it comes to the program. They are focused on making sure the funds are being utilized to support the arts and competitive creative projects.
The grants solely fund assistance for community-based arts projects. Grant dollars will now be allocated and administered regionally instead of parish boundaries. The DAF said, “We’re honing in on community needs and the impact that an incredibly cool arts project can have. We want to see creativity, we want to see you shake it up, target new populations, take risks and collaborate with other parishes, organizations, and institutions.”
Have an idea for a unique community art project? Grant applications can be submitted online at https://culturaldevelopmentstateoflouisiana.submittable.com/submit and are open through August 31 at midnight.
For questions, contact your Regional Arts Council below
Region 1
Parishes:
Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines
Arts Council of New Orleans
PO Box 58379
New Orleans, LA 70158
(504) 523-1465
Joycelyn Reynolds, Executive Director
Ashley Firstley, Community Development Coordinator, ashley@artsneworleans.org
Region 2
Parishes:
Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena
Tangipahoa, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana
Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge
427 Laurel Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70801
(225) 344-8558 | (225) 344-7777 FAX
Renee Chatelain, CEO
Leea Russell, Community Development Coordinator, LRussell@artsbr.org
Region 3
Parishes:
Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. John, St. James, Terrebonne
Bayou Regional Arts Council
7910 Park Ave.
Houma, LA 70364
Randy Roth, Executive Director, randy@bayouarts.org
Region 4
Parishes:
Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermillion
Acadiana Center for the Arts
101 West Vermilion Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
(337) 233-7060 | (337) 233-7062 FAX
Samuel Oliver, Executive Director
Gwen Richard, Community Development Coordinator, gwen@acadianacenterforthearts.org
Region 5
Parishes:
Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis
Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA 70602
(337) 439-2787 | (337) 439-8009 FAX
Devan Corbello, Executive Director
Madison Miller, Community Development Coordinator, madisonm@artscouncilswla.org
Region 6
Parishes:
Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon, Winn
Arts Council of Central Louisiana
1101 4th St., Ste. 201
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 443-4718
(318) 484-4499 FAX
Matt Henry, Executive Director
Kate Febuary, Community Development Coordinator, kate@louisiana-arts.org
Region 7
Parishes:
Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster
Shreveport Regional Arts Council
801 Crockett St.
Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 673-6500 | (318) 673-6515 FAX
Pam Atchison, Executive Director
Madison Poche, Community Development Coordinator, madison@shrevearts.org
Region 8
Parishes:
Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, West Carroll
Northeast Louisiana Arts Council
2305 North 7th Street
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 396-9520 | (318) 396-6837 FAX
Barry Stevens, President, and CEO
Abigail Handy, Community Development Coordinator, abigail@nelaarts.org
Region 9
Parishes:
St. Bernard, St. Tammany
St. Tammany Parish Government Commission on Cultural Affairs
Covington, LA 70434
(985) 898-5243 | (985) 898-2798 FAX
Katie M. Magee, Assistant Director of Grants, kmmagee@stptgov.org
Shelly Speed, Community Development Coordinator, slspeed@stpgov.org