Louisiana Ranks Top 10 Nationally in New Report Card on Educational Freedom

Louisiana ranks top 10 nationally in a new report card on empowering parents in their children’s education and supporting education freedom. The Heritage Foundation released its first-ever Education Freedom Report Card , and Louisiana is ninth. Louisiana scored higher than the majority of states in the report’s four main categories of school choice, regulatory freedom, academic transparency, and return on investment for education spending.

“I’m pleased that we’ve been recognized for our efforts to ensure educational freedom in Louisiana,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “We should continue to pursue efforts that remove unnecessary bureaucracy, increase transparency, and empower families to choose the school that fits their needs.”

Louisiana earned its highest marks for regulatory freedom, where it ranked third. The report touts the state’s multiple routes to becoming an educator, with 56 percent having earned alternative certification.

Louisiana is No. 19 in both school choice and transparency. The report gave Louisiana positive marks for allowing parents to choose among school options and respecting the autonomy of homeschool families. Louisiana law also allows families to view public school learning materials. Louisiana ranked No. 25 on return on investment for education spending.

The report also recommended opportunities for further growth for Louisiana children and families. These include improving student outcomes, increasing teacher certification pathways, expanding access for families, and enhancing school choice options for public and nonpublic schools.