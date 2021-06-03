Louisiana reaches 3,027,920 total COVID-19 vaccine doses

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 472,617. That’s 300 more cases since yesterday. 399,546 cases are confirmed; 73,071 are probable.

The state is reporting 10 new deaths since yesterday bringing the total to 10,605 deaths. 9,618 are confirmed; 987 are probable.

LDH is reporting that 3,027,920 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Louisiana. That’s 16,307 more since Monday.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,874 cases. There are 7,461 confirmed and 2,413 probable. They are reporting 205 deaths; 188 are confirmed and 17 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of May 20-May 26 is 2.70%, down 20.59% from the week prior, which was 3.40%. Incidence is 69.31.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 10,648 cases. There are 8,317 confirmed and 2,331 probable.They are reporting 225 deaths; 203 are confirmed and 22 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of May 20-May 26 is 6.80%, up 25.93% from the week prior, which was 5.40%. Incidence is 99.98.

Statewide, there are 296 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 24 are on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 7,463,939, which is 13,161 more tests than yesterday. There are 6,806,087 molecular tests and 657,852 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 137,151 tests in Lafourche (115,929 molecular and 21,222 antigen) and 135,568 tests in Terrebonne (120,389 molecular and 15,179 antigen).