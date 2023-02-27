Louisiana READ program to provide children with free books through collaboration with Scholastic

Louisiana, in collaboration with Scholastic, today announced Reading Enrichment and Academic Deliverables (READ), a new state-funded book and literacy program designed to help support Louisiana pre-K4 through 5th grade students who are not yet reading on grade level. READ will provide eligible students with home delivery of free, age-appropriate, high-quality books and engaging literacy resources.

Louisiana’s READ program is the result of Act 395 of the 2022 Regular Session and associated legislative appropriations. Families can visit readLA.scholastic.com to register their child or learn more about the program.

Throughout Louisiana, approximately 150,000 students are eligible to participate in the program. READ will not only ensure students across the state reading below grade level have increased access to books, but that they also have the opportunity to discover the power and joy of reading through book ownership.

In addition, eligible children and their families can select the topics of the books they would like to receive to better engage students in genres that interest them. Each title will be accompanied by a literacy resource that will extend learning by helping to build reading skills and confidence connected to each story.