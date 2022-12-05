Louisiana Recognizing 41 Public Schools For Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels in Reading and Math

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made on students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department today recognized 41 schools as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.

“Louisiana’s students are coming back stronger, and this movement is being led by students, families, and educators,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “I look forward to visiting these campuses to recognize their progress and learn how we can accelerate further growth for the children of this state.”

Louisiana Comeback Campuses are schools that are performing at higher levels in reading and math than before the pandemic. These schools increased the percentage of students scoring Mastery and above and decreased the percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory in both math and ELA on 2022 statewide assessments when compared to 2019. High school Comeback Campuses also increased their ACT score. Statewide, 41 schools representing 29 school systems earned this prestigious honor.

Dr. Brumley or a member of his leadership team will visit every Comeback Campus over the next few months to personally congratulate educators and students as well as to conduct a learning walk. The learning walk around campus will allow LDOE leaders to see the specific efforts that led to student growth and better understand how they can be used to benefit students across Louisiana.

Comeback Campuses gain a variety of benefits such as recognition on Louisiana School Finder and an official banner presentation.

Louisiana Comeback is a coordinated campaign to recover and accelerate learning lost due to challenges from the pandemic and hurricane-related school disruptions. In 2021, the LDOE asked school systems across the state to join the Louisiana Comeback by committing to invest a portion of their pandemic relief fund into three primary areas: attendance and wellbeing, recovery and acceleration, and professional learning. You can learn more at louisianacomeback.com

The 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campuses schools can be viewed below: