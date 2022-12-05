Louisiana Recognizing 41 Public Schools For Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels in Reading and Math

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is recognizing the impact educators have made on students despite facing extraordinary obstacles over the past two years. The Department today recognized 41 schools as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. These schools have made significant gains in both math and English language arts since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons.
“Louisiana’s students are coming back stronger, and this movement is being led by students, families, and educators,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. “I look forward to visiting these campuses to recognize their progress and learn how we can accelerate further growth for the children of this state.”
Louisiana Comeback Campuses are schools that are performing at higher levels in reading and math than before the pandemic. These schools increased the percentage of students scoring Mastery and above and decreased the percentage of students scoring unsatisfactory in both math and ELA on 2022 statewide assessments when compared to 2019. High school Comeback Campuses also increased their ACT score. Statewide, 41 schools representing 29 school systems earned this prestigious honor.
Dr. Brumley or a member of his leadership team will visit every Comeback Campus over the next few months to personally congratulate educators and students as well as to conduct a learning walk. The learning walk around campus will allow LDOE leaders to see the specific efforts that led to student growth and better understand how they can be used to benefit students across Louisiana.
Comeback Campuses gain a variety of benefits such as recognition on Louisiana School Finder and an official banner presentation.
Louisiana Comeback
is a coordinated campaign to recover and accelerate learning lost due to challenges from the pandemic and hurricane-related school disruptions. In 2021, the LDOE asked school systems across the state to join the Louisiana Comeback by committing to invest a portion of their pandemic relief fund into three primary areas: attendance and wellbeing, recovery and acceleration, and professional learning. You can learn more at louisianacomeback.com
.
The 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campuses schools can be viewed below:
- Acadia Parish: Church Point Middle School
- Advantage Charter Academy: Advantage Charter Academy
- Avoyelles Parish: Marksville High School
- Bienville Parish: Gibsland-Coleman High School
- Bienville Parish: Saline High School
- Bossier Parish: Bossier Elementary School
- Caddo Parish: Atkins Technology Elementary School
- Calcasieu Parish: A. A. Nelson Elementary School
- Calcasieu Parish: DeQuincy Elementary School
- Calcasieu Parish: Oak Park Elementary School
- Cameron Parish: South Cameron High School
- Claiborne Parish: Haynesville Jr./Sr. High School
- East Baton Rouge Parish: Park Elementary School
- Educators for Quality Alternatives: The NET 2 Charter High School
- Iberia Parish: North Lewis Elementary School
- Jackson Parish: Quitman High School
- Jefferson Parish: Woodmere School
- Lafayette Parish: Broussard Middle School
- Lafayette Parish: Early College Academy
- Lafayette Parish: Edward J Sam Accelerated School of Lafayette
- Lafayette Parish: Lafayette Middle School
- Lafayette Parish: Myrtle Place Elementary School
- Lafourche Parish: Galliano Elementary School
- Natchitoches Parish: Marthaville Elementary & Junior High School
- Orleans Parish: Travis Hill School
- Ouachita Parish: Boley Elementary School
- Plaquemines Parish: Phoenix High School
- Rapides Parish: Martin Park Elementary School
- Rapides Parish: Northwood High School
- Red River Parish: Red River Elementary School
- Southern University Lab School: Southern University Laboratory Virtual School
- St. Mary Parish: Patterson Junior High School
- St. Tammany Parish: Folsom Junior High School
- Tangipahoa Parish: Greenville Park Leadership Academy
- Tangipahoa Parish: Jewel M. Sumner Middle School
- Tangipahoa Parish: Midway Elementary School
- Terrebonne Parish: Village East Elementary School
- Vermilion Parish: Rene A. Rost Middle School
- Washington Parish: Franklinton Junior High School
- Washington Parish: Pine School
- Washington Parish: Varnado High School