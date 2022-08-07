Louisiana Red Cross issues safety tips as students return to school

School bells will call students back to the classroom soon and the American Red Cross has steps everyone can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school.
As parents get ready for the start of a new school year, it’s a good time to think about emergencies, such as weather-related disasters, and draw up an emergency plan for their household. Know what the emergency plan is at your child’s school and develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens during the school day. Details are available at redcross.org/prepare.
“There are a lot of things to think about for the start of a busy new school year, but don’t forget to include safety,” said Shawn Schulze, Chief Executive Officer of Louisiana Red Cross. “We ask parents and guardians to consider familiarizing their children with these measures to help keep them safe as they head back to school.”
Cell phones are a distraction
The National Safety Council (NSC) reports distracted walking can be dangerous, even deadly. Teach your students the following:
Taking the bus
Walking to school
Going by car
Riding a bike
There may be more young people on bikes as the school bells ring. They should:
Slow down
Drivers should slow down, especially in residential areas and school zones, and know what the yellow and red bus signals mean. Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is getting ready to stop, that motorists should slow down and be prepared to stop. Red flashing lights and an extended stop sign indicate the bus is stopped and children are getting on or off.
Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped. Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety. This includes two and four-lane highways. If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.
Keep little ones safe
Keeping all students safe is the primary concern for everyone, but there are special steps for parents of younger kids and those going to school for the first time:
Finally, download the free Red Cross First Aid app for instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies. You can find it by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in your app store or at redcross.org/apps. Learn and practice First Aid and CPR/AED skills by taking a course (redcross.org/takeaclass) so you can help save a life.