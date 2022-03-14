Louisiana Regular Session Begins

The 2022 Louisiana Legislature Regular Session opens today with an abundance of bills to cover.

Lawmakers are looking at more than 1,200 filed bills this session which lasts until June. Some of the bills include consent regarding medical procedures such as abortion, education bills that pertain to free speech, a bill that prohibits the medical procedure to alter the sex of a minor child, conceal carry permits, and more.

The session gathered today starting at noon and Governor Edwards will deliver his State of the Address at 1:00 p.m. in the House Chambers today. Keep an eye out for Legislative updates.