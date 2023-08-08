Louisiana releases new “I Voted” sticker for 2023 elections

The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office unveiled the new ‘I Voted’ stickers for this year’s elections.

Jefferson Parish Artist Becky Fos again designed the sticker which is available for anyone who vote in Louisiana in October or November elections. The artwork for this year’s sticker is called “Confidence.”

The sticker was revealed in an unveiling ceremony at the Louisiana State Archives Monday morning by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

“We are extremely grateful to Ms. Fos for creating another beautiful, original work of art to grace Louisiana’s ‘I Voted’ stickers for the second year in a row. Her expressive use of color provides a creative twist on iconic Louisiana imagery,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said in an issued statement.