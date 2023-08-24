Louisiana Removes Barriers to the Teaching Profession for Military Families

Louisiana is making it easier for military families to continue serving their nation as classroom teachers. The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) developed a new policy that provides a Louisiana teaching certificate to active military personnel or their spouse who holds a valid teaching certificate from another state. As authorized by House Bill 472 of the 2023 Regular Legislative Session, the policy was approved Wednesday by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).

“This is a practical approach to provide additional teachers for students across Louisiana,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “With a strong military presence in our state, it’s an honor to help make lives a little easier for families serving our country.”

House Bill 472 of the 2023 Regular Legislative Session allows BESE to grant a valid, five-year Louisiana teaching certificate to military personnel or their spouse who have a valid certificate from another state and are serving in Louisiana. The applicant must also meet all other requirements for background checks and criminal history reviews required by law and board policy.

This is the latest action taken by the Louisiana legislature, LDOE, and BESE to improve teacher recruitment and retention by enhancing pathways to the profession. Some of these proactive measures include: