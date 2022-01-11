Louisiana reports 12,494 new cases of Covid-19

Since yesterday, 12,494 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. That number is out of 49,385 tests.

This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares among those ages 18-29 (20%), ages 30-39 (17%) and ages 5-17 (17%).

Today LDH reports 1,905 COVID hospitalizations, 111 more than yesterday. 98 of those patients are on ventilators, 12 more than yesterday. 77% of those hospitalized are not up to date on their vaccines.

In LDH Region 3, which includes Terrebonne and Lafourche, as of Jan. 10, there are 417 hospitalized patients, 59 in ICU.

Of these new cases reported since 1/10, 97.8% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.

LDH reports 29 additional Covid deaths reported to the state since yesterday. Louisiana has reported 15,073 cumulative total deaths due to COVID-19.

Terrebonne Parish reported an additional 298 new cases since yesterday. That brings the total to 23,565. The percent positivity rate was reported at 25.30% for the period from 12/23-12/29. That’s up from last week’s 9.3% report.

Lafourche Parish reported an additional 211 new cases since Friday. That brings the total to 21,140. The percent positivity was reported at 20.50% for the period from 12/23-12/29. That’s up from last week’s 8.5% report.