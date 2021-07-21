Louisiana reports 3rd highest daily new case count since the pandemic started

Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 5,388 new cases of COVID-19, the 3rd highest daily count since the pandemic started.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 506,882.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, with 844 Covid patients in the hospital as of today, nearly double what we reported last Wednesday, almost three times higher than July 1. 64 of those patients are on ventilators.

In Lafourche Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/8 – 7/14 is now at 11.5%, up 35.29% from the week prior, which was 8.5%. Today’s numbers show 32.06% of our population is completely vaccinated.

In Terrebonne Parish, percent positivity for the week of 7/8 – is now at 12.4%, up 27.84% from the week prior, which was 9.7%. Today’s numbers show 28.99% of our population is completely vaccinated.

Percent positive is calculated as the number of positive tests divided by the number of positive and negative tests during the week of specimen collection (Thursday-Wednesday).