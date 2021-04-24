Louisiana resumes use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after CDC, FDA lift pause

The Louisiana Department of Health will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following a decision late Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Following a thorough safety review, including two meetings of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the FDA and CDC have determined that the recommended temporary pause of the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume.

LDH has notified all providers that they may resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately and encourages all Louisianans to take advantage of the available vaccines, so the state can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and put the pandemic in its rearview.

The pause was recommended after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. During the pause, medical and scientific teams at the FDA and CDC examined available data to assess the risk of thrombosis involving the cerebral venous sinuses, or CVST (large blood vessels in the brain), and other sites in the body (including but not limited to the large blood vessels of the abdomen and the veins of the legs) along with thrombocytopenia, or low blood platelet counts.

The two agencies have determined the following: