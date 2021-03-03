Louisiana sees over 7,000 new presumed recovered

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 431,771. That’s 582 more cases since yesterday. 371,100 cases are confirmed; 60,671 are probable.

The state is reporting 21 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,668 deaths. 8,973 are confirmed; 695 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/1/21 is 415,954, which is 7,491 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,181 cases. There are 7,034 confirmed and 2,147 probable. That’s 26 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18-24 is 3.00%, down 31.82% from the week prior, which was 4.40%. Incidence is 124.34.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,566 cases. There are 7,624 confirmed and 1,942 probable. That’s 21 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 202 deaths; 186 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 18-24 is 4.20%, down 36.36% from the week prior, which was 6.60%. Incidence is 146.82.

Statewide, there are 588 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 78 are on ventilators. That’s 41 less patient since yesterday, and 11 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,029,266, which is 24,267 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,569,524 molecular tests and 459,742 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 112,008 tests in Lafourche (97,121 molecular and 14,887 antigen) and 109,738 tests in Terrebonne (99,385 molecular and 10,353 antigen). That’s 277 more tests in Lafourche and 342 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.