Louisiana Senator Kennedy Releases Statement After Speaking with Ukrainian President

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released a statement after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Senator said, “I just got off a conference call with President Zelenskyy. He has pilots, but he needs planes. His pilots aren’t trained to fly American planes, but European countries have planes that Ukrainian pilots can fly.”

He continued, “President Zelenskyy said these European countries are waiting on the okay from the United States to loan him the planes. I made sure that President Zelenskyy knew he had my support, but I think they are all waiting to hear from the Biden administration. We need to help Ukraine now with the planes it needs, for God’s sake. This will not involve U.S. planes, pilots or troops.”