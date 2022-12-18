except for the following inside waters east of the Mississippi River:

Chef Menteur and Rigolets Passes, Lake Borgne, Mississippi Sound, Mississippi River Gulf Outlet (MRGO), a section of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW) in Orleans parish from the GIWW East Closure Sector Gate westward to the GIWW intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal, and the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds as bounded by the double-rig line described in R.S. 56:495.1(A)2.

See above or click here for a map of closure areas.

All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line, as described in LAC 76:VII.370 will remain open to shrimping until further notice.

Recent biological sampling conducted by the Department indicates that the average white shrimp size, within large portions of state inside waters, is smaller than the minimum possession count allowed by law. A closure will protect the small white shrimp in these waters and provide an opportunity for growth to larger and more valuable sizes. R.S. 56:498 provides that the possession count on saltwater white shrimp for each cargo lot shall average no more than 100 (whole specimens) per pound except during the time period from October 15 through the third Monday in December.

The Department will continue monitoring the remaining open areas and additional closures will occur when biologically appropriate. Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the Secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.

For more information, contact Peyton Cagle at (337)491-2575 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.