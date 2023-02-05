Outside waters between Caillou Boca and the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island. The eastern boundary line originates on the northwest shore of Caillou Boca at 29 degrees 02 minutes 46.00 seconds north latitude, 90 degrees 50 minutes 27.00 seconds west longitude, and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 28 degrees 59 minutes 30.00 seconds north latitude, 90 degrees 51 minutes 57.00 seconds west longitude. The western boundary line originates at the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the red buoy line at 29 degrees 22 minutes 14.93 seconds north latitude, 91 degrees 22 minutes 58.92 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 29 degrees 18 minutes 33.89 seconds north latitude, 91 degrees 26 minutes 16.05 seconds west longitude.

Click here for a map of the closure area.

Recent biological sampling conducted by the Department indicates that the average white shrimp size within portions of state outside waters is smaller than the minimum possession count allowed by law. A closure is needed to protect the small white shrimp in these waters and provide an opportunity for growth to larger and more valuable sizes. R.S. 56:498 provides that the possession count on saltwater white shrimp for each cargo lot shall average no more than 100 (whole specimens) per pound, except from October 15 through the third Monday in December.

The Department will continue to monitor the remaining open areas and will close them when biologically appropriate. Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the Secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours before such action.

For more information, contact Peyton Cagle at (337)491-2575 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.