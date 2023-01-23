Louisiana Shrimp Season to Close January 23 in Additional State Inshore Waters

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that the 2022 fall inshore shrimp season will close at official sunset on Monday, January 23, in the following portions of the state inside waters:
Click here for a map of the closure area.
The following state inshore waters will remain open to shrimping until further notice:
Recent biological sampling conducted by the department indicates a decrease in marketable white shrimp and that the average white shrimp size within these state inshore waters is smaller than the minimum possession count allowed by law. A closure is needed to protect the small white shrimp in these waters and provide an opportunity for growth to larger and more valuable sizes. R.S. 56:498 provides that the possession count on saltwater white shrimp for each cargo lot shall average no more than 100 (whole specimens) per pound, except from October 15 through the third Monday in December.
The department will continue monitoring the remaining open areas and close them when biologically appropriate. Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours before such action.
For more information, contact Peyton Cagle at (337)491-2575 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.