Louisiana Shrimp Season to Close January 24 in Portions of State Inshore and Outside Waters

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the 2021 fall shrimp season will close at official sunset on Monday, January 24, in the following portions of the state inside and outside waters:

Lake Pontchartrain, Chef Menteur and Rigolets Passes, Lake Borgne, Mississippi Sound, Mississippi River Gulf Outlet (MRGO), a section of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW) in Orleans parish from the GIWW East Closure Sector Gate westward to the GIWW intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal.

Outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou Canal. The eastern boundary line originates on the northwest shore of Caillou Boca at 29 degrees 02 minutes 46 seconds north latitude, -90 degrees 50 minutes 27 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 28 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds north latitude, -90 degrees 51 minutes 57 seconds west longitude. The western boundary line originates on the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal at 29 degrees 32 minutes 03 seconds north latitude, -92 degrees 18 minutes 33 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 29 degrees 29 minutes 02 seconds north latitude, -92 degrees 19 minutes 34 seconds west longitude.

See above for a map of the closure area.

The following state inshore waters will remain open to shrimping until further notice:

The open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sound as bounded by the double-rig line described in R.S. 56:495.1(A)2.

Recent biological sampling conducted by the department indicates that the average white shrimp size within large portions of state inshore and outside waters is smaller than the minimum possession count allowed by law. A closure is needed to protect the small white shrimp in these waters and provide an opportunity for growth to larger and more valuable sizes. R.S. 56:498 provides that the possession count on saltwater white shrimp for each cargo lot shall average no more than 100 (whole specimens) per pound, except from October 15 through the third Monday in December.

The department will continue to monitor the remaining open areas and will close them when biologically appropriate. Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours before such action.

For more information, contact Peyton Cagle at (337)491-2575 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.