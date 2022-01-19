Louisiana Shrimp Season to Close January 24 in Portions of State Inshore and Outside Waters

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the 2021 fall shrimp season will close at official sunset on Monday, January 24, in the following portions of the state inside and outside waters:
The following state inshore waters will remain open to shrimping until further notice:
Recent biological sampling conducted by the department indicates that the average white shrimp size within large portions of state inshore and outside waters is smaller than the minimum possession count allowed by law. A closure is needed to protect the small white shrimp in these waters and provide an opportunity for growth to larger and more valuable sizes. R.S. 56:498 provides that the possession count on saltwater white shrimp for each cargo lot shall average no more than 100 (whole specimens) per pound, except from October 15 through the third Monday in December.
The department will continue to monitor the remaining open areas and will close them when biologically appropriate. Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours before such action.
For more information, contact Peyton Cagle at (337)491-2575 or pcagle@wlf.la.gov.