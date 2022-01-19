Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Nicholls State University

Louisiana State University has been designated as the new host organization for the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC) network, a statewide system that provides training and technical support to small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Louisiana. The network, which consists of 10 regional offices across the state, is funded by Louisiana Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Small business owners and entrepreneurs in Terrebonne and Lafourche can access support through the regional SBDC office at Nicholls State University through this link LSBDC at Nicholls State University .

Over the past 15 years, Louisiana’s SBDC network has provided 350,000 hours of entrepreneurial counseling to more than 55,000 entrepreneurs, and offered more than 5,000 training workshops and seminars to 92,000 attendees. During that same time frame, LSBDC has assisted with the launch of more than 630 new businesses that created 3,500 direct new jobs.

“The Louisiana Small Business Development Center network is a critical resource for small businesses in Louisiana,” said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson. “LSBDCs deliver professional, high-quality, individualized business advising and technical assistance to existing small businesses and new pre-venture entrepreneurs. When small businesses need problem-solving assistance, need help with funding during this COVID pandemic or after severe storms, the LSBDC network is there to support them.

“Thanks to dedicated LSBDC efforts our small businesses are retaining and growing jobs in Louisiana. With Louisiana State University now serving in a leadership role for our LSBDCs I am confident that the LSBDC system will continue outstanding service. Together, we can and will position the small businesses in our state to be successful and grow in the face of national and global competition.”

In its role as the host organization, LSU will help to manage LSBDC’s approximately $4.4 million annual program budget, which includes in-kind value gained from the participating universities that house regional SBDC offices. It also will coordinate operations of the 10 regional offices from the network’s new statewide headquarters at LSU Innovation Park in Baton Rouge.

“As Louisiana’s flagship university, LSU’s resources and expertise are meant to serve the entire state,” said Andrew Maas, LSU Innovation & Ecosystem Development director. “It’s an honor for us to lend our support to strengthen the network with our colleagues at regional SBDC offices across the state. When we help small business owners and entrepreneurs succeed, Louisiana wins.”

“We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate on this project with LSU and look forward to growing and developing small business support throughout the state of Louisiana,” said Bill Joubert, director of the LSBDC at Southeastern Louisiana University.