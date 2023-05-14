Louisiana state income tax filing and payment deadline is May 15

The filing and payment deadline for 2022 Louisiana state individual income tax is Monday, May 15.

Taxpayers can file their returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers. They can also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software, or with printed state returns available at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms.

Act 410 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature created an automatic six-month filing extension, available to taxpayers who need extra time to prepare their state individual income tax returns. For tax year 2022, the extended due date is Nov. 15, 2023. Individual taxpayers who cannot file their returns by May 15 do not need to submit a paper or electronic extension form to obtain the automatic filing extension.

The automatic extension applies only to the filing of state income tax returns. It does not provide additional time to pay taxes due. Tax payments submitted after the May 15 deadline are subject to interest.

For more information about automatic filing extensions for state individual income tax returns, read Revenue Information Bulletin 23-012: Individual Income Tax Return Filing Extension.

Frequently Asked Questions Regarding Changes for the 2022 Tax Year and Beyond