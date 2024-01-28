Louisiana state income tax filing begins Monday, Jan. 29

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) will begin accepting 2023 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

On Jan. 29, taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers. Louisiana File Online allows taxpayers to:

File returns and pay taxes electronically

Check the status of individual income tax refunds

Amend current and prior-year tax returns

Taxpayers may also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software, or with printed state returns available at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms.

For returns submitted electronically, taxpayers due refunds can expect them within four weeks of the submission date. For paper returns, the refund processing time is up to eight weeks.

Taxpayers can minimize delays in receiving their refunds by updating their contact information with LDR. If you have moved or changed your name since your last tax filing, update your contact information at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/AddressChange.

The filing deadline for 2023 Louisiana individual income tax returns is May 15, 2024.