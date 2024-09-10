Louisiana State Police issues temporary emergency exemption to specific federal motor carrier safety regulations

In anticipation of severe tropical weather conditions, Louisiana State Police has issued a temporary emergency exemption to specific Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations. Declaration of this emergency provides relief from Title 49, Part 395.3 and 395.5 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations for motor carriers providing direct assistance to disaster relief efforts in the State of Louisiana. This disaster relief includes, but is not limited to, power grid repairs, storm debris removal, delivery of groceries, fuel, propane, and other essential products.

The emergency declaration will take effect at 12:01 a.m., September 10, 2024. It will remain in effect for the duration of the emergency or until 11:59 p.m., September 23, 2024, whichever is less. Please review the attached emergency declaration for full exemption guidelines and restrictions.

Louisiana State Police advises motorists to stay updated with the latest weather and travel conditions before traveling on area roadways. Motorists are encouraged to visit 511la.org and monitor LSP’s social media accounts for updated information regarding current road closures, traffic advisories, and significant notifications.

Dial *LSP (*577) from your cell phone to request assistance or report hazardous road conditions.