Louisiana State Police Troop C Welcomes New Troop Commander

Earlier this week, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Robert P. Hodges appointed Captain Kevin Resweber as the new Troop Commander of Louisiana State Police Troop C. Captain Resweber was among the recently promoted Captains and Region Majors who were chosen by Colonel Hodges for their alignment with the shared vision for our state, as articulated by Governor Landry and Colonel Hodges: “One Team, One Dream, One Louisiana.”
The recent promotional process was based on a thorough assessment of candidates’ skills, experience, and performance. Through this process, individuals who demonstrate exceptional competence and strong leadership qualities are identified and promoted, ensuring that leadership positions are filled with skilled and dedicated professionals capable of effectively managing and leading their teams.
Captain Resweber succeeds Captain Lanny Bergeron, who served as Troop C Commander from 2021 to 2024 before assuming the role of Troop A Commander. With this appointment, Captain Resweber becomes the 19th Troop Commander in the history of Troop C.
On behalf of the Louisiana State Police and the Department of Public Safety family, congratulations are extended to Captain Resweber and all recently promoted individuals. For additional information on the sections of Louisiana State Police and Troop C, please visit https://www.lsp.org/about/leadershipsections/ and https://www.lsp.org/about/troop-information/.