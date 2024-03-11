Louisiana State Police Welcomes 33 New Troopers as Cadet Class 103 Graduates

Don & Shirley’s Nursery to host third Bromeliad Nursery Pop-Up SaleMarch 11, 2024
On Friday, Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 103rd Cadet Class, as 33 cadets have completed their journey to becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy and the Baton Rouge Community College Performing Arts Theater hosted the graduation ceremony.
Thirty-three cadets from across the state began their 24-week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on September 24, 2023. Throughout the academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal aspects and constitutional updates, advanced firearms, and leadership skills, in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Troopers, all 33 of those cadets achieved their goal this morning and received the distinguished badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state, where they will participate in a 10 to 14-week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.
If you are interested in joining our ranks and helping to continue our tradition of service to the people of Louisiana, contact a recruiter today at LSPRecruiting@la.gov, or by texting “Join LSP” to 225-777-8162. To learn more about Louisiana State Police, visit our website at www.LSP.org.
The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:
Troop A – Baton Rouge
Andrew Delee
Jamigh James
Adam Lapeyrouse
Troop B – Kenner
Spencer Freeman Jr.
Christian Grice
Spencer Keating
Troop C – Gray
Brent Crochet
Tyler Kibodeaux
Aron Wolfe
Troop D – Lake Charles
Marcus Hardy
Jesse Morris
Lena Pollich
Jesse Thurman
Troop E – Alexandria
Caleb Johnson
Kenneth McBride
John Walker
Troop F – Monroe
John Brown
Thomas Hagan
Tobias Haynes
Troop G – Bossier City
Magalene Boykin
William Derrick
Michael Prothro
Rachel Robertson
Troop I – Lafayette
Kenneth Averette
Cody Fontenot
Monique Laverne
Gabriel Pontiff
Kerry Sam Jr.
Kordell Williams
Troop L – Mandeville
Daniel Gauchet
Ashton Mclaughlin
Steven Prince
Drew Weidenbacher