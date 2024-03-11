Louisiana State Police Welcomes 33 New Troopers as Cadet Class 103 Graduates

On Friday, Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 103rd Cadet Class, as 33 cadets have completed their journey to becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy and the Baton Rouge Community College Performing Arts Theater hosted the graduation ceremony.


Thirty-three cadets from across the state began their 24-week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on September 24, 2023. Throughout the academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal aspects and constitutional updates, advanced firearms, and leadership skills, in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Troopers, all 33 of those cadets achieved their goal this morning and received the distinguished badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state, where they will participate in a 10 to 14-week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:


Troop A – Baton Rouge

Andrew Delee

Jamigh James


Adam Lapeyrouse

Troop B – Kenner

Spencer Freeman Jr.


Christian Grice

Spencer Keating

 

Troop C – Gray

Brent Crochet


Tyler Kibodeaux

Aron Wolfe

Troop D – Lake Charles


Marcus Hardy

Jesse Morris

Lena Pollich


Jesse Thurman

 

Troop E – Alexandria

Caleb Johnson


Kenneth McBride

John Walker

 

Troop F – Monroe


John Brown

Thomas Hagan

Tobias Haynes


Troop G – Bossier City

Magalene Boykin

William Derrick


Michael Prothro

Rachel Robertson

 

Troop I – Lafayette


Kenneth Averette

Cody Fontenot

Monique Laverne


Gabriel Pontiff

Kerry Sam Jr.

Kordell Williams


 

Troop L – Mandeville

Daniel Gauchet

Ashton Mclaughlin


Steven Prince

Drew Weidenbacher

Louisiana State Police - Press Release
