Louisiana State Police Welcomes 33 New Troopers as Cadet Class 103 Graduates

On Friday, Louisiana State Police announced the graduation of its 103rd Cadet Class, as 33 cadets have completed their journey to becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy and the Baton Rouge Community College Performing Arts Theater hosted the graduation ceremony.

Thirty-three cadets from across the state began their 24-week journey through the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on September 24, 2023. Throughout the academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal aspects and constitutional updates, advanced firearms, and leadership skills, in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen. Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Troopers, all 33 of those cadets achieved their goal this morning and received the distinguished badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state, where they will participate in a 10 to 14-week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.

If you are interested in joining our ranks and helping to continue our tradition of service to the people of Louisiana, contact a recruiter today at LSPRecruiting@la.gov, or by texting “Join LSP” to 225-777-8162. To learn more about Louisiana State Police, visit our website at www.LSP.org.

The following is a list of graduates and their Troop assignments:

Troop A – Baton Rouge

Andrew Delee

Jamigh James

Adam Lapeyrouse

Troop B – Kenner

Spencer Freeman Jr.

Christian Grice

Spencer Keating

Troop C – Gray

Brent Crochet

Tyler Kibodeaux

Aron Wolfe

Troop D – Lake Charles

Marcus Hardy

Jesse Morris

Lena Pollich

Jesse Thurman

Troop E – Alexandria

Caleb Johnson

Kenneth McBride

John Walker

Troop F – Monroe

John Brown

Thomas Hagan

Tobias Haynes

Troop G – Bossier City

Magalene Boykin

William Derrick

Michael Prothro

Rachel Robertson

Troop I – Lafayette

Kenneth Averette

Cody Fontenot

Monique Laverne

Gabriel Pontiff

Kerry Sam Jr.

Kordell Williams

Troop L – Mandeville

Daniel Gauchet

Ashton Mclaughlin

Steven Prince

Drew Weidenbacher