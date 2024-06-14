Louisiana State Superintendent releases statement on Federal Judge blocking new Title IX rules

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is a plaintiff in the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education’s expansion of Title IX to include gender identity. U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty issued a preliminary injunction todayagainst the new Title IX rules. This injunction prevents the new rules from going into effect pending further review by the district court. Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley released the following statement:

“Judge Doughty’s ruling supports the well established original intent of Title IX, protects children, and restores equal opportunity for women and girls. Louisiana will always stand up against an abuse of power by a federal agency.”

Dr. Brumley was among the first state leaders to oppose the changes. Prior to joining the lawsuit, he advised school systems to not alter their policies or procedures based on the new rules. In addition to the LDOE, over a dozen Louisiana school systems joined the lawsuit. School systems are still being advised to disregard the new Title IX rules.

Louisiana was the first state to file a lawsuit challenging the 2024 Rule, and this is the first federal court decision to enjoin enforcement of the rule change. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill shared the following statement:

“This is a victory for women and girls. When Joe Biden forced his illegal and radical gender ideology on America, Louisiana said NO! Along with Idaho, Mississippi, and Montana, states are fighting back in defense of the law, the safety and prosperity of women and girls, and basic American values,” said Attorney General Liz Murrill.