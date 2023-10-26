Louisiana State Superintendent Voices Disapproval of BESE’s Graduation Appeals Procedure in Official Statement

The Louisiana House Education Committee will hold an oversight hearing Thursday, October 26 on a new graduation appeals policy passed by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE). Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley has consistently opposed this policy. He has released the following statement:

“My signature on every high school diploma affirms a graduate’s readiness for work or higher education; this policy endangers that promise and diminishes the value of Louisiana diplomas for past, present, and future graduates.”

“The graduation appeals policy is bad for Louisiana. At its core, it signals that our educational system is incapable of providing – and students are unable to attain – a minimum standard of proficiency in required subjects. We should continue the exploration and expansion of academic and support options for students, not impose a government-sanctioned excuse for mediocrity.”

The new BESE policy is opposed by Senator John Kennedy and Governor-elect Jeff Landry. Five members of BESE opposed the policy.