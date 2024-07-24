Louisiana students maintain LEAP gains made over past two years

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released LEAP results for the 2023-2024 school year today. Statewide data shows Louisiana students maintained recent gains made on the state assessment that measures proficiency in core academic subjects. The English/language arts (ELA) mastery rate for students in grades 3-8 improved by one point and students with disabilities in grades 3-8 grew their overall mastery rate for the third consecutive year.

“Following consecutive years of improvement, these latest scores show students holding steady,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “With a need to see increased outcomes, however, these numbers substantiate our recent aggressive efforts to simply let teachers teach, provide students with high-dosage tutoring, refresh our school accountability model, and expand options for students to access high-quality schools.”

Download a presentation on today’s results.

Results from the 2024 LEAP assessments show:

In ELA, students in grades 3-8 improved their previous overall mastery rate by one point. ELA mastery rates improved in grades 3, 5, 6, and 7 and declined in grades 4 and 8.

Louisiana’s overall mastery rate for students in grades 3-8 is 34, high school is 36, and the combined rate is 35. All of those percentages match totals from the previous year. The mastery rate measures the percentage of students who scored Mastery or above on LEAP and are considered proficient. LEAP results for the 2023-2024 school year are now available on the LDOE website.

LEAP measures proficiency in English/language arts (ELA), math, science, and social studies for grades 3-12. Social studies results were not available this year because the LDOE is developing an assessment for Louisiana’s new Freedom Framework social studies standards. The operational social studies test will occur in the spring of 2025.

Student scores are reported on five levels: Unsatisfactory, Approaching Basic, Basic, Mastery, or Advanced. Students scoring Mastery and Advanced are considered proficient, or ready for the next grade level without the need for remediation or additional support.