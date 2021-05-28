Louisiana Supreme Court appoints first female Clerk of Court in its 208-year history

May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021

On Thursday, the Louisiana Supreme Court made history when it appointed attorney  Veronica Odinet Koclanes as its Clerk of Court. Ms. Odinet Koclanes becomes the first female  Clerk of Court in the Louisiana Supreme Court’s 208-year history. She will succeed current Clerk  John Tarlton Olivier upon his retirement at the end of this year. Mr. Olivier has served as Clerk of Court since March 1, 1996. 

“Veronica is a well-respected attorney who has spent the past 23 years on staff at the Supreme  Court,” said Chief Justice John L. Weimer. “Her experience and knowledge of the Court and its  processes will serve her well as she takes on the responsibilities of Clerk of Court.” 

Ms. Odinet Koclanes brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served as a Law  Clerk/Research Attorney for five Louisiana Supreme Court justices as well as a Research  Attorney for the Civil Staff division of the Supreme Court. Additionally, she served as a Law Clerk for three judges on the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal and a Legislative Clerk in the  Office of Senate President for the Louisiana Legislature. Ms. Odinet Koclanes earned her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University in 1985. She earned her juris doctorate from  Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center in 1991 where she was a member of the  Moot Court and was Student Government Secretary. She joined the law firm of Milling, Benson,  Woodward, and Hillyer and worked as an associate attorney from 1992-1995. She is admitted to the Louisiana State Bar and to practice in the Eastern District of the United States District Court.


Ms. Odinet Koclanes is married to Dr. George Koclanes and they are the parents of two adult children. She is one of 13 children of Kenneth Louis and Rosemary Popich Odinet, three of whom,  Jude Chabert, Robert Odinet, and Ms. Odinet Koclanes, are attorneys. 

“I appreciate the trust and confidence placed in me by the justices of this Court,” said Ms. Odinet  Koclanes. “I am honored to follow the exemplary service of John T. Olivier, who set a high standard over his 25 years as Clerk of Court. As was done by those who came before me, I look  forward to serving the Court and the public with dignity and respect and ensuring the Clerk’s office  meets the expectations of the Court as well as all those parties whose matters come through this  office.” 



