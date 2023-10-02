Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer hosts Lafourche Parish students for Constitution Day 2023

In observance of Constitution Day 2023, Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer hosted 120 students and teachers from Lafourche Parish at the Chief Justice Pascal F. Calogero, Jr. Courthouse.

The students, who were from Thibodaux High School, South Lafourche High School, and E.D. White Catholic High School, took part in a tour of the courthouse, which included the Louisiana Supreme Court courtroom, the Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson Supreme Court Museum, and the Law Library of Louisiana. In the courtroom, the students engaged in a discussion with Chief Justice Weimer about the U.S. Constitution and the rights it guarantees all citizens, whether by birth or through naturalization.

“It is my pleasure to share civics education with the students who visited our Courthouse today, as do many judges through the Judges in the Classroom/Students in the Courtroom program. Constitution Day offers a perfect occasion to teach students about the judicial branch of government, how it functions, and what it means to them as citizens,” remarked Chief Justice John L. Weimer.

Justice Weimer discussed his passion for education, namely civic education, an affinity that continues from his days as a full time instructor of law and ethics at Nicholls State University. He discussed the importance of learning about the branches of government, the legal system, and the laws that govern all. For inspiration, Justice Weimer shared stories about his days as a student and his experiences as a district judge, a Court of Appeal judge, as a Louisiana Supreme Court justice, and ultimately as Chief Justice. He encouraged students to aspire to whatever positive career they wished by pursuing an education and having zeal, fortitude, and dedication.