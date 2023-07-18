Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Weimer Meets Louisiana Boys State Chief Justice Block

Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer recently had the honor of meeting a fellow Chief Justice, Thomas F. Block, at Weimer’s office in Thibodaux. This fellow Chief Justice, however, still has his sights set on high school graduation.

Chief Justice Thomas F. Block was elected Chief Justice at Louisiana Boy’s State this summer. Block was also chosen as the Outstanding Jurist at Boy’s State. Block is a senior at E.D. White High School in Thibodaux, which is named for former United States Supreme Court Chief Justice Edward Douglass White, a Thibodaux native.

Chief Justice Block is the son of Matthew Block, who served as Executive Counsel to Governor John Bel Edwards. As a youth, the elder Block was an altar server in the wedding of Weimer 37 years ago.

“Thomas is the fourth generation of the Block family who have demonstrated an interest in serving his community, beginning with his Great Grandfather Ferd, his Grandfather Jerald, his Great Uncle Harold, and his Father Matthew, the later three who are attorneys,” said Chief Justice Weimer. “I appreciate having a contemporary Chief Justice in my hometown of Thibodaux which historically has been the home of US Chief Justice E.D. White and Louisiana Chief Justice Francis T. Nicholls.”

According to the Louisiana Boys State website, “Louisiana Boys State (LABS) is the premier leadership development program for young men in the state of Louisiana. Sponsored by the Louisiana Department of the American Legion, LABS is dedicated to providing a hands-on learning environment in which participants (termed “Citizens”) not only learn the ins and outs of the Louisiana political system but also learn how to transform themselves into effective leaders in their school, community, state, and country.”