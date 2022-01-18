Louisiana surpasses 1 million Covid-19 cases since pandemic began

3,981 reinfections have been reported to the state since 1/14, and 43,899 total cases of reinfection have been reported to the state since the pandemic started. Reinfections are not yet included in case counts.

This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (23%), ages 18-29 (19%), and ages 30-39 (18%).

Today LDH reports 2,183 COVID hospitalizations, 10 more than Friday. 142 of those patients are on ventilators, 10 more than Friday. 73% of those hospitalized are not up to date on their vaccines.