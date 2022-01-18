Louisiana surpasses 1 million Covid-19 cases since pandemic began

Since last Friday, 29,125 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported to the state. Louisiana has now surpassed 1 million Covid-19 cases since pandemic began, with the total now at 1,025,748.
3,981 reinfections have been reported to the state since 1/14, and 43,899 total cases of reinfection have been reported to the state since the pandemic started. Reinfections are not yet included in case counts.
This update includes new cases among all age groups, with the largest shares of new cases are among those ages 5-17 (23%), ages 18-29 (19%), and ages 30-39 (18%).
Today LDH reports 2,183 COVID hospitalizations, 10 more than Friday. 142 of those patients are on ventilators, 10 more than Friday. 73% of those hospitalized are not up to date on their vaccines.
Of these new cases reported since 1/14, 96.3% are tied to community spread rather than congregate settings.
LDH reports 58 additional Covid deaths reported to the state since Friday. Louisiana has reported 15,195 cumulative total deaths due to COVID-19.
Terrebonne Parish reported an additional 1,733 new cases since 1/10. That brings the total to 25,298. The percent positivity rate was reported at 25.30% for the period from 12/23-12/29.
Lafourche Parish reported an additional 1,680 new cases since 1/10. That brings the total to 22,820. The percent positivity was reported at 20.50% for the period from 12/23-12/29.