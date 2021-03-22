Louisiana surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

This Monday’s update includes data for 3 days (3/20-3/22) because LDH no longer updates the dashboard on weekends.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 441,066. That’s 1,334 more cases since Friday. 377,618 cases are confirmed; 63,448 are probable.

The state is reporting 42 new deaths, bringing the total to 10,030 deaths. 9,225 are confirmed; 805 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 3/15/21 is 426,243, which is 5,784 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,313 cases. There are 7,102 confirmed and 2,211 probable. That’s 4 more cases since Friday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar.4-Mar. 10 is 1.90%, down 38.71% from the week prior, which was 3.10%. Incidence is 65.23.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,800 cases. There are 7,775 confirmed and 2,025 probable. That’s 33 more cases since Friday. They are reporting 214 deaths; 197 are confirmed and 17 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Mar. 4-Mar. 10 is 3.60%, up 16.13% from the week prior, which was 3.10%. Incidence is 83.77.

Statewide, there are 403 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 71 are on ventilators. That’s 4 more patients since Friday, and 3 more on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,362,833, which is 41,142 more tests than Friday. There are 5,857,788 molecular tests and 505,045 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 117,830 tests in Lafourche (101,397 molecular and 16,433 antigen) and 116,328 tests in Terrebonne (104,755 molecular and 11,573 antigen). That’s 630 more tests in Lafourche and 641 more in Terrebonne since Friday.