Louisiana surpasses 6 million total COVID-19 tests

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 431,271. That’s 770 more cases since yesterday. 370,797 cases are confirmed; 60,474 are probable.

The state is reporting 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,647 deaths. 8,957 are confirmed; 690 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/22/21 is 408,463, which is 11,629 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 9,155 cases. There are 7,018 confirmed and 2,137 probable. That’s 27 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 198 deaths; 184 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11-17 is 4.40%, down 25.42% from the week prior, which was 5.90%. Incidence is 135.56.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 9,545 cases. There are 7,605 confirmed and 1,940 probable. That’s 4 less cases since yesterday. They are reporting 202 deaths; 186 are confirmed and 16 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Feb. 11-17 is 6.60%, up 8.20% from the week prior, which was 6.10%. Incidence is 129.71.

Statewide, there are 629 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 89 are on ventilators. That’s 2 less patient since yesterday, and the same number on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 6,004,999, which is 26,190 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,548,222 molecular tests and 456,777 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 111,731 tests in Lafourche (96,991 molecular and 14,740 antigen) and 109,397 tests in Terrebonne (99,120 molecular and 10,277 antigen). That’s 464 more tests in Lafourche and 162 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.