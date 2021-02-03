Louisiana surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 deaths

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 406,235. That’s 2,046 more cases since yesterday. 353,507 are confirmed; 52,728 are probable.

The state is reporting 53 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,006 deaths. 8,421 are confirmed; 585 are probable.

The total of presumed recovered as of 2/1/21 is 363,457, which is 19,136 more than last week.

Lafourche Parish is reporting, 8,475 cases. There are 6,618 confirmed and 1,857 probable. That’s 63 new cases since yesterday. They are reporting 185 deaths; 174 are confirmed and 11 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan. 21-Jan. 27 is 9.30%, down 8.82% from the week prior, which was 10.20%. Incidence is 468.84.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 8,793 cases. There are 7,130 confirmed and 1,663 probable. That’s 47 more cases since yesterday. They are reporting 186 deaths; 172 are confirmed and 14 are probable. Percent positivity for the week of Jan.21-Jan. 27 is 10.60%, up 0.95% from the week prior, which was 10.50%. Incidence is 453.97.

Statewide, there are 1,386 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 180 are on ventilators. That’s 54 less patients since yesterday, and 9 less on ventilators.

The total of tests reported today is 5,412,079, which is 33,650 more tests than yesterday. There are 5,036,801 molecular tests and 375,278 antigen tests.

There have been a total of 99,541 tests in Lafourche (87,898 molecular and 11,643 antigen) and 97,370 tests in Terrebonne (89,053 molecular and 8,317 antigen). That’s 578 more tests in Lafourche and 432 more in Terrebonne since yesterday.